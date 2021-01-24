The United States pledged to deepen ties with Taiwan and continue to help the self-ruled island maintain its ability to defend itself against Chinese aggression, with the first remarks on cross-straits issues by President Joe Biden’s administration underscoring Taipei’s pivotal role at the heart of Washington’s Indo-Pacific policy.

“Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region,” the Department of State said in a statement on Saturday in Washington. “We will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Indo-Pacific region — and that includes deepening our ties with democratic Taiwan.”

Beijing had been testing the new US leadership by sending more warplanes into Taiwan’s airspace in recent days, said Lee Cheng-shiu, a researcher at Taiwan’s National Policy Foundation. The U.S. needs to reassure its allies that it will step in if security events arise in the region, he said.

The U.S. statement expressed concern over mainland China’s ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbors, including Taiwan, and urged Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against the island.

“We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability,” the department said.

The latest remarks showed the Biden administration was looking for an optimal way of dealing with China while remaining vigilant against its military aggression, Lee said. While making reassurances about U.S. commitments to Taiwan, the wording was mild compared with stances taken by the Donald Trump administration, Lee said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play