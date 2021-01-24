A 19-year-old Tibetan monk has died from serious injuries shortly after being released from police custody, prompting calls for Chinese authorities to hold to account those responsible for his death.

The young monk, Tenzin Nyima, came from Dza Wonpo monastery in the Kandze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan province. According to Human Rights Watch, he was initially arrested and detained on Nov. 9, 2019, together with three other monks for protesting against the local government, which forced residents and resettled nomads to praise its poverty alleviation program. Nyima and the others distributed leaflets and shouted slogans calling for Tibetan independence.

Nyima was released in May 2020 but was locked up again in August for sharing news of his arrest online and reaching out to his contacts in India.

Prison authorities asked his family to take him home in early October, citing “health reasons.” Nyima was incapable of speaking or moving when he reached home, according to exiled Tibetans in the know. He was seriously injured and suffered from an acute respiratory infection. His family believed he was beaten up and mistreated while in custody.

Nyima lost consciousness and was brought to a hospital in Chengdu, the provincial capital of Sichuan, on Oct. 9. His family was asked to pay 40,000 yuan (US$6,200) before he received treatment. He was believed to have been in critical condition for 10 days before his family took him home, according to a medical report seen by Human Rights Watch. After several weeks in the hospital, Nyima was discharged by doctors who claimed that his injuries were too serious to be treated.

Nyima’s family sent him to a hospital in Kandze on Dec. 1. But doctors declared his comatose condition terminal and sent him home. He died days after he was brought home.

“Chinese police and prison authorities routinely torture and abuse inmates, and the situation is particularly severe in ethnic minority regions,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement issued on Friday.

“The Chinese government should order a prompt and impartial investigation into the alleged torture of Tenzin Nyima and hold his abusers accountable.”

As a party signed under the United Nations Convention against Torture, China should compensate Nyima’s family fairly, the organization added.

