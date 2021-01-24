A Hong Kong parish priest with a track record of opposing the 2019 youth-led protest movement has been widely ridiculed after he issued a notice criticizing young churchgoers for not paying their share to fund a renovation project.

Reverend John Kwan, who heads St. Margaret Mary’s Church in Happy Valley, wrote on Friday that the church was still HK$2 million (US$258,000) away from its fundraising goal. So far the donors “mostly belonged to the mature age group,” Kwan wrote, adding that “the younger generation cannot just sit back and reap the benefits.”

The notice became an internet sensation in Hong Kong and has been parodied by a variety of companies, including a dimsum vendor and a vegetable supplier.

Kwan on Saturday defended himself on a Facebook livestream, saying that he only meant to encourage young people to be more active in the parish, and that he was surprised by the feedback online.

The incident was an opportunity for him to learn to communicate with young people, and there is “a lot of room for improvement on both sides,” Kwan said — but stopped short of an apology.

“If anyone is concerned about the [fundraising] situation, they are welcome to join me at the parish for a discussion after the coronavirus pandemic is over,” he said.

In a letter to Apple Daily, a member of St. Margaret Mary’s Church accused Kwan of being money-minded and callous toward young people, especially students, who were reeling from the impact of COVID-19.

“[Kwan] is the one who is sitting back and reaping the benefits, but he blames others for failing to make a contribution and lacking a sense of belonging,” the churchgoer said, adding that Kwan lives in the upscale Happy Valley district and is often seen at exclusive clubhouses.

During the 2019 pro-democracy protests, Kwan wrote articles in the local Catholic newspaper to defend the police. He also canceled mass and closed the church’s doors early when there were protests, saying that giving refuge to protesters would cause “security problems.”

“If young churchgoers are enthusiastic about tithing, and buy these ‘indulgences,’ would that earn them any sympathy in the eyes of Reverend Kwan?” the church member wrote.

