John Clancey, the American human rights lawyer who was among the 53 people arrested in a crackdown under the national security law this month, urged Hongkongers to be patient and remain hopeful during the long battle for democracy, saying that current setbacks did not translate to ultimate failure.

“Do not underestimate yourself,” John Clancey, who was released on bail, told Apple Daily in an interview. “Being patient does not mean being passive. It takes a while to see the results. Hence, if you continue with the fight, there will be hope.”

While striking an optimistic tone over the mass arrests, the 79-year-old said he was more worried about further anticipated changes to the law, urging people to speak up before it’s too late. Too many drastic changes would strip rule of law from Hong Kong, he warned.

“You need to speak up if [you believe] that the proposed changes will destroy a healthy system, a society governed by rule of law. Do not wait until the reform takes place. Do not let them make any changes,” he said.

Born in New Jersey in 1941, Clancey moved to Hong Kong in 1968 as a priest when corruption was still prevalent. He adopted the Chinese name Kwan Sheung-yi — a surname drawn from Kwan Kung, the warrior in “Three Kingdoms” and the Chinese deity of war, and Sheung-yi for “aspiration for justice.”

He said he has witnessed a lot of injustice in society over the past decades, from housing and hygiene to education and workers’ rights. He believed changes were possible, but they just needed time, and that changes must be made to the system. The government might be in denial when it was asked a question or rejected suggestions for change, “but more people need to continue to speak up in order to make changes possible.”

“It is not opposition ... It is motivated by love, a dream to make life better,” said Clancey, who works at the law firm Ho Tse Wai & Partners.

Since the imposition of the national security law at the end of June last year, Hong Kong has witnessed numerous arrests and seen a number of activists fleeing the city. But Clancy said he didn’t believe the spirit of the pro-democracy movement has been quenched forever.

“The weather now is really bad. Do you go out on hiking when the typhoon signal 10 is hoisted? You would sit at home and wait,” he said. “When the circumstances change, those who have conscience and principles will come back out again to take action.”

