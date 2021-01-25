Huawei heiress Annabel Yao has attracted further backlash after her debut in the Chinese entertainment industry. In a viral post on Weibo, a Harvard alumnus accused the 23-year-old of bullying classmates who were less well-off and forcing them to withdraw.

The second daughter of Chinese billionaire and Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, Yao graduated from Harvard University with a degree in computer science last year. She launched her first pop single earlier this month.

The exposé was posted by a woman named Pu Mengru, who claimed to have been acquainted with Yao for five years. According to Pu, Yao holds Hong Kong citizenship instead of American as rumored and she was raised in Oxford in the U.K. before moving to Shanghai for secondary school.

In the early years, Yao was diligent and disciplined, getting admitted to the Ivy League school on her own merit, said Pu. However, her behaviors began to change upon returning from an internship at Microsoft and her debut at Paris’s Le Bal des Débutantes. She continued to party, even when Meng Wanzhou, her half-sister and chief financial officer of Huawei, was arrested. She also frequented fashion shows in Paris and Las Vegas, while other students were studying hard for exams.

Pu alleged that some mainland Chinese students from less well-off families, who entered the university with full scholarship, had to suspend their studies and even withdraw due to bullying on campus. One of her classmates from the psychology department withdrew and returned to China, she added.

In a second video, Pu denied making up stories to smear Yao. Only six out of eight Chinese students admitted to Harvard that year graduated successfully, she added.

The videos have since been taken down from Weibo.

