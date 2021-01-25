In a joint petition, 86 pro-Beijing district councilors have urged the Hong Kong authorities to amend the District Councils Ordinance and clearly state the consequences for violating the oath of allegiance.

Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui, who met with them on Monday, is mulling the establishment of a council to monitor whether district councilors are complying with the oath. The administration may also intervene and decide on allocation of funds in activities organized by district councils.

Last week, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang said the government is submitting an amendment bill to the Legislative Council after Lunar New Year. The bill would require district councilors to join other civil servants in swearing allegiance to the administration.

Some of the behaviors of pro-democracy district councilors have shown that they do not uphold the Basic Law and are not loyal to the Hong Kong administration, said Edward Lau from the city’s largest pro-Beijing party, Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong.

The District Council, where pan-democrats hold a majority, is not functioning properly, said Lau, who himself lost in the local election in 2019.

In a joint statement, he and other district councilors called on the authorities to disqualify members found to have violated the oath or made a false statement.

The “crimes” they accused pan-democrats of committing include “deliberately resisting the Chinese and Hong Kong governments”, “smearing the country and Hong Kong administration” and “humiliating officials who attended district council meetings.”

They suggested establishing a council led by the home affairs minister to monitor and execute the oath. Tsui has agreed to study the proposal, they said. It is difficult to estimate how many district councilors will face disqualification, Lau added.

Speaking to Apple Daily, Super Leung, a councilor for the Islands District, said government officials have been reluctant to cooperate with district councilors. The health ministry, for example, did not send representatives to answer questions about the pandemic. Allocation of anti-epidemic items were also delayed because of government intervention.

“They have sought to curtail the work of district councils over the past year. Any sensible person can tell what they are up to,” Leung blasted.

Lam Cheuk-ting from the Democratic Party said the pro-Beijing parties are working with the government to oust pan-democrats on a mass scale.

Click here for Chinese version

