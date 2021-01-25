Federal law enforcement is reportedly investigating threats against members of the Congress, ahead of former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in February. Up to 5,000 members of the National Guard will remain in Washington until mid-March to protect the U.S. Capitol from “impeachment security concerns,” including mass demonstrations.

Posted online and in chat groups, the threats uncovered by law enforcement agents include ominous chatter about killing legislators or attacking them when they travel to and from the Capitol complex, an official told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The threats vary in specificity and credibility, similar to those intercepted ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, which led to heightened security and an unprecedented lockdown for the ceremony.

Authorities arrested a supporter of a far-right group called Proud Boys, who had threatened to send “three cars full of armed patriots” to Washington, after finding more than 1,000 rounds of rifle ammunition in his New York home. This week, a North Texas man, arrested for taking part in the Capitol Hill riot, was charged with making death threats, including a tweet calling for the assassination of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Most of the 20,000 National Guard troops, deployed for the inauguration ceremony, will leave in the coming days. 7,000 members of the National Guard will remain to assist federal law enforcement and 5,000 will stay until mid-March, according to the report.

Law enforcement estimates that more than 800 pro-Trump supporters have stormed the Capitol during the violent siege in early January as the Congress convened to validate Biden’s election victory. Capitol police, which expected peaceful rallies instead of armed riots, were caught off-guard despite receiving intelligence that had suggested the escalation.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 130 people for their roles in the riot. Among them, at least five claimed they were taking orders from Trump when they protested against election fraud at the government complex on Jan. 6. Their comments will likely be discussed in the upcoming impeachment trial as Democrats lay out their case against the former president.

