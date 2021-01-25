China is spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines developed by the West, including the one by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, German media reported. Beijing mouthpiece is undermining public trust in foreign vaccines and diverting attention from setbacks for Chinese jabs, they said.

According to Der Spiegel, China has failed to lead the global race for the coronavirus vaccine as it hoped, and state propaganda is spreading misinformation and anti-vax conspiracies to turn the tables.

On Jan. 16, Liu Xin, a presenter with state broadcaster CGTN, tweeted screenshots of an unverified report of 10 deaths after vaccinations in Germany.

“Can’t independently verify but it’s concerning. What about following it up? Hello???” she tweeted.

Der Spiegel and FOCUS both characterized the tweet as an attempt to distort facts and spread fake news. Beijing is touting Chinese shots, while smearing Western ones, they noted.

Up till now, there has been no verified reports of deaths caused by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Though a 91-year-old died days after receiving the jab in December, the Swiss authorities have ruled it a “coincidence” and the German authorities also found no correlation between her death and the inoculation.

German media outlets, including FOCUS and Munich’s The Mercury, believed China is smearing Western vaccines because of Sinovac’s data snag, after the late-stage trials in Brazil showed that China’s Sinovac vaccine was just 50.38% effective – barely passing the threshold set by most regulators and well below the 70% recommended by the World Health Organization.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play