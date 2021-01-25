Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized the confrontational approach of the previous U.S. administration on Monday, in his first public remarks since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.

During his 20-minute speech at the virtual Davos Agenda meeting, Xi issued subtle warnings against hostile U.S. policies. He said trade wars, technology wars, hot wars or other confrontations would hurt the interests of all parties involved, while sanctions or moves to decouple economic links would cause divisions or conflicts.

Tensions escalated between China and the U.S. over the past four years. Washington has engaged in a two-year long trade war with Beijing, imposed sanctions against mainland Chinese and Hong Kong officials, and banned the sale of advanced technological devices to the mainland tech giant Huawei.

Observers said Xi’s remarks were designed to set the tone for U.S.-China relations over the coming four years.

Stressing multilateralism and co-operation, Xi said China would insist on a peaceful and cooperative foreign policy. Any countries that try to use technology-related restrictions as a tool to curb other countries’ development are doomed to fail, he added.

More than 1,500 political and business leaders from around the globe will participate in the meeting from Monday to Friday. Focusing on the theme of “A crucial year to rebuild trust,” the world leaders will address how COVID-19 has reshaped society and what policies are needed going forward in 2021, according to the organizers.

Other participating leaders will include German Chancellor Angela Merkel; French President Emmanuel Macron; South Korean President Moon Jae-in; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga; and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

