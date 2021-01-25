The Hong Kong Monetary Authority may grant a prepaid license to its former head.

RD Wallet Technologies Limited, chaired by Norman Chan, former chief executive of the city’s de facto central bank, has applied for a Stored Value Facility (SVF) license from the regulator. Founded by Chan in October last year, the e-wallet company aims to provide a cross-border payment solution for trading companies.

Chan granted the first batch of SVF licenses under the Payment Systems and Stored Value Facilities Ordinance in 2016, a move that he hailed as “turning a new page in the retail payment development in Hong Kong.”

Five years later, he is now among those applying for a license, prompting concerns about conflict of interest.

In a statement to Apple Daily, a spokesperson of RD Wallet Technologies said the company has formed most of its team and is conducting preparatory work and applying for relevant licenses. “We believe the regulator will treat all applications fairly according to existing rules and procedures,” she added.

A spokesperson from the HKMA refused to comment on individual applications and stressed that it handles all SVF licenses applications in accordance with the Ordinance and relevant legislations. The time it takes to process an application depends on whether it meets the license requirements and if all information needed is submitted. The HKMA will make an announcement if new licenses are issued, it added.

RD Wallet Technologies is building its own IT infrastructure to support the company and provide reliable services to customers, its spokesperson added. The platform aims to provide a quick, safe and affordable payment solution to cross-border trading companies, a service which is believed to have huge demand given Hong Kong’s role as a trading hub in Asia. The company will first operate in Hong Kong and may consider further expansion overseas depending on the market situation.

According to its profile on LinkedIn, the company has recruited four full-time staff, including a risk management director and a chief compliance officer. One of its main investors is the ZhongAn Digital Asset Group under China’s largest online insurer ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance (6060), which obtained a virtual banking license from the HKMA in 2019.

Chan founded the e-wallet company a year after retiring from the HKMA. In a similar move, less than a month after retiring early from his role as chief executive of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Charles Li announced plans to launch a new digital platform named Micro Connect.

