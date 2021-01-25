Two Kazakhs, who had fled from Xinjiang province, have been ambushed by unknown attackers on Thursday in two different locations miles away from each other, prompting concerns about the safety of refugees outside the Chinese border.

“This is no coincidence,” said one of the victims, Murager Alimuly. The 27-year-old was assaulted by two men on his way home in Kazakhstan. One hit him on the back with an iron bar as another stabbed him with a knife. They kept kicking him after he fell to the ground and only fled the scene when a car neared.

Fortunately, shielded by his portable charger, Murager suffered only a minor injury from the knife stabbing and survived the assault.

Arrested by the Kazakh authorities while smuggling into the country in October 2019, Murager and a friend escaped deportation to China after a human rights group intervened. They were jailed for a year before being released in June last year. He was granted asylum in October.

On the same day of his attack, Kaisha Akan was also assaulted on the streets on her way home. The 45-year-old lost consciousness after being hit in the head and was rushed to hospital by passersby. Fearing for her safety in hospital, Kaisha left with painkillers despite a brain concussion and bruises to her face. Found unconscious at her home two days later, she was sent to hospital again and her condition remains unknown.

Kaisha, who was born and raised in Xinjiang, fled to Kazakh in May 2018. She was jailed for six months for crossing the border illegally before receiving asylum status in October to remain in Kazakhstan. She told the court she fled as she had no choice and “faced threat of imprisonment in China”.

The Kazakh authorities said they are now conducting investigations.

The Chinese Communist Party has been intimidating Kazakhs to keep them from revealing information about the mass detention camps in Xinjiang, said Serikzhan Bilash, founder of the human rights group Ata-Jurt Eriktileri. He suspected the two were attacked because they had spoken out about conditions in the camps.

China presents a threat to Kazakhstan’s national security, he added, noting that local media dare not report on human rights abuses in Xinjiang province across the border. Members of the group are frequently harassed and kept under surveillance, he said.

The Kazakh authorities arrested whistleblower Sayragul Sauytbay for illegally entering the country and almost deported her back to China until Sweden stepped in and offered asylum. Serikzhan’s car was attacked on his way to her hearing.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play