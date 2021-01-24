China’s “blind box” craze — a trend involving collectible toys concealed in mystery packaging — continues to grow, with some merchants now even selling live animals, sparking abuse concerns.

Following state media’s harsh criticism of the blind-box sensation last month, animal rights activists also condemned the trend, specifically the rise of live animals being sold in this manner. They slammed responsible merchants for treating animals like cheap toys and expressed concerns that the widespread popularity of live animal blind boxes would lead to animal abuse, as buyers might easily give up on these animals sold at low prices.

Blind boxes have become a hit across mainland China. Buying a blind box is like entering a lucky draw: Consumers aren’t allowed to choose which toy they want, and they won’t know what they have bought until they open the box. The Xinhua News Agency in December condemned the blind box model for corrupting healthy consumer spending habits.

Some merchants have recently been found to be selling live animals in blind boxes, with some boxes going for as low as 9.9 yuan (US$1.53). Dogs, cats, turtles and rabbits were among the animals available for sale. One merchant on the Nasdaq-listed Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo has sold more than 6,000 boxes of these animals, according to netizens on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

One merchant claimed that dogs sold in blind boxes were healthy but rejected returns, exchanges and negative comments. “Buy it only if you dare. Please respect life,” the merchant wrote in the sales description.

Cats, turtles and rabbits were also being sold for 20 yuan to 234 yuan per box.

Many consumers who bought these live animal blind boxes complained about their purchases. One claimed that he spent 200 yuan to buy a wolfdog but it turned out to be a short-legged puppy. The buyer also said that the box did not come with any pet food and expressed doubt over the merchant’s claim that the dog had already been vaccinated.

Another said he bought a golden retriever, but the dog looked nothing like what he thought and got sick after a week, costing him a 1,000-yuan trip to the vet. One buyer, feeling cheated, abandoned the cat purchased in a blind box.

Jacqueline, the founder of Hong Kong animal rights group Guardian, said merchants selling live animal blind boxes were “worse than scumbags.” Those who profited off baby animals that still needed to be nursed by their mothers already caused animal abuse, she added.

Buyers who were not happy with the animals they bought from blind boxes might give up on them easily because of the cheap prices, Jacqueline said. Inadequate animal protection laws in mainland China made it even harder to deal with merchants who abused these animals, she said.

