Journalists at Hong Kong’s public broadcaster might have their promotions blocked due to audience complaints, a policy change that threatens to silence outspoken employees.

Radio Television Hong Kong is expected to change its policy so that audience complaints would be noted on journalists’ personnel files, an RTHK source told Apple Daily. The order would come from a group under the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau tasked with reviewing RTHK’s policies.

RTHK typically associates complaints with programs, not individuals. In the past, audience complaints would not be recorded on an individual’s file, as many of them were anonymous, unsubstantiated or the product of letter campaigns. Only serious incidents such as disciplinary hearings would be recorded on file.

The contents of an RTHK journalist’s file will affect their work appraisal, and audience complaints might provide an excuse for employers to fire them, the source said.

“A nobody could send an email” and affect a journalist’s chances for promotion, the source added, noting that civil servants would normally be protected from malicious complaints.

The move came after RTHK’s decision last week to terminate the probation period of journalist Nabela Qoser and instead offer her a 120-day contract. Qoser was lauded for her tough questioning of government officials during the 2019 pro-democracy protest movement.

Last October, RTHK extended Qoser’s probationary contract as a civil servant by 120 days, and reopened an internal investigation into complaints made against her — which the station promised to complete by Feb. 16.

Qoser is now only permitted to take short contracts, an arrangement that the head of the RTHK Programme Staff Union called “unprecedented, arbitrary and non-transparent.”

Lam Tai-fai, chair of the RTHK’s advisory board, told Apple Daily that it was inappropriate for the board to comment on contractual matters. The board said during its meeting on Sunday that it would begin a survey on public views toward RTHK next month.

RTHK, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and the Civil Service Bureau didn’t immediately respond to Apple Daily’s request for comment.

