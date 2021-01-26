People in Sichuan province are required to register with their real names for any purchase of matches, lighters, gas tanks or other flammable devices.

The move came after a forest fire in the city of Xichang took 19 lives, including 18 firefighters, in March last year.

In the hope to tighten control of the sale and purchase of ingredients used in explosives, local authorities in forest fire prevention launched a real-name registration system for buyers of flammable devices, including daily necessities like matches and lighters.

Batang County in western Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has issued a notice on Jan. 14, prohibiting sales of matches and lighters to people aged under 18. Customers buying matches or lighters are required to present their ID card for registration and are limited to buy one unit per person. Special counters should be set up at stores to keep a record of every transaction.

Authorities of the autonomous prefecture also announced on Monday that the village representative will provide one lighter and one box of matches to each household.

Villagers were asked to strictly follow the fire prevention and control regulations and were barred from using sky lanterns or firecrackers.

Smoking, setting fire to keep warm or burning wastes are not allowed in the forest fire prevention and control area. The lighting of candles, burning paper, burning incense or other rituals with fire are also strictly prohibited.

On Jan. 5, an old couple and their daughter in Jinyang county were detained by the police for 10 days and fined 500 yuan (US$77.15) for setting grasses on fire to keep warm in the wild, Chinese media reported.

Many Chinese netizens called the restriction a mere band-aid solution, slamming the authorities for tightening the domestic use of devices without looking into the root cause of the forest fire.

The real-name registration system has also been implemented elsewhere in China. In Beijing, people are required to present their ID cards when buying kitchen knives in supermarkets since 2012.

