U.S. President Joe Biden will adopt a policy of “strategic patience” with Beijing amid the serious competition between the two nations and consolidate defense against China’s abuses and aggression, said Jen Psaki, a White House spokesperson, on Monday.

“What we’ve seen over the last few years is that China is growing more authoritarian at home and more assertive abroad. And Beijing is now challenging our security, prosperity, and values in significant ways that require a new U.S. approach,” Psaki noted at the White House press briefing.

“We want to approach this with some strategic patience,” said Psaki, adding that the Biden administration would discuss the issues with allies, as well as Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

Meanwhile, various departments are collaborating to review policy on China including business and trade. Biden will decide how to develop the U.S.-China relations after a comprehensive review is completed, and he will take a multilateral approach, Psaki continued.

“The President is committed to stopping China’s economic abuses on many fronts, and the most effective way to do that is through working in concert with our allies and partners.”

When asked whether Biden would keep restrictions on Chinese tech company Huawei in place, Psaki said China’s industrial espionage and theft of intellectual property have remained a concern.

“The President’s view is we need to play a better defense, which must include holding China accountable for its unfair and illegal practices and making sure that American technologies aren’t facilitating China’s military buildup.”

Meanwhile, Biden had a call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, agreeing that the COVID-19 pandemic can only be tackled through closer international cooperation.

