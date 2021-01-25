Local authorities in China are offering a range of benefits to persuade migrant workers not to travel during the upcoming Lunar New Year, a peak travel season that, this year, could worsen the spread of COVID-19.

The Suzhou city government in Jiangsu province is offering to help migrant workers gain permanent residency in the city if they agree to remain in place rather than visit their hometowns during the February holiday. The city will grant them an extra 15 points towards registering their hukou, or permanent residency certificate, through a points-based settlement program.

The hukou system mainly assesses applicants’ personal backgrounds and contributions, which makes extra points difficult to gain.

Hukous are registered according to agricultural and non-agricultural areas in China. Holders of different hukous are entitled to different education opportunities, health care, insurance and other social benefits.

Suzhou, a manufacturing base, accepts fewer than 3,000 new residents from other provinces a year. In the past two years, successful applicants on average had accumulated about 700 points. The 15 points now on offer compares to the 30 points given to a bachelor’s degree and 200 points for a doctoral degree.

In Zhejiang province, Hangzhou is offering a 1,000 yuan cash bonus to every migrant worker from outside the province as an incentive to avoid travel. Benefits offered by Yiwu city include 500 yuan worth of coupons, a 20G mobile network data plan, free entertainment shows and local tours, and 50% discounts on health checks.

Tianjin in northern China will give local enterprises a subsidy of up to 300,000 yuan for giving benefits to migrant workers in the city.

In Guangdong, authorities have earmarked 26 million yuan for gifts and shopping coupons for workers who come from outside the province. Shenzhen is offering a further 20 million yuan worth of electronic “red packet” gift coupons to such workers.

