Three students of the Chinese University of Hong Kong were arrested on Monday evening in connection with scuffles with security guards at a campus protest on Jan. 11.

Police officers have also raided and searched three dormitories on campus the same night.

Three men, aged between 19 and 22, were arrested in Tsuen Wan, Shatin and Sheung Shui on suspicion of illegal assembly and “assaults with intent to cause certain acts to be done or omitted.” Among the arrestees was Owen Au, acting president of the student union.

On Jan. 11, the first day of the new semester, a group of black-clad people gathered near Exit A of the University MTR station. They reportedly shouted at people entering the campus, urging them not to show their student ID cards to the security guards.

When a security guard surnamed Chan tried to stop them, he was splashed by unknown white powder. The 55-year-old was then sent to the hospital for treatment.

A student, 20, was arrested after campus security guards caught him near the scene and handed him over to the police.

Several plainclothes officers raided and searched three dormitories on campus on Monday evening, according to video footage on the Facebook page of CUHK Campus Radio. Au was seen in handcuffs and escorted by several cops to a police vehicle. A bag of documents was confiscated as evidence.

The provisional executive committee of the student union issued a statement shortly after the arrests, expressing regrets at the police’s operation on university campus. They also strongly condemned the university for its reluctance to handle the issues of the security unit and handing its own students to the police again.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CUHK confirmed that officers from the New Territories South Regional Headquarters conducted an investigation and searched for evidence with a search warrant. The university will not tolerate any illegal or violent behavior on campus and will cooperate fully with the police in their investigation, the statement added.

Separately, the charge of “assaults with intent to cause certain acts to be done or omitted” is rarely used for arrest or prosecution.

According to Section 25 of the Crimes Ordinance, “any person who beats or uses any violence or force to any person with intent in any such case to cause such person or any other person to do any act which he is not legally bound to do, or to omit to do any act which he is legally entitled to do” shall be guilty of this offence

The offender, if convicted, shall be liable to a fine of HK$2,000 (US$258) and a maximum sentence of five years in jail.

Detective superintendent Chen Chi-cheong, who is responsible for the case, refused to explain the reason for pressing a rarely used charge when he met the press on Tuesday.

Barrister Albert Luk said there were not many relevant cases. But as the incident appeared to be a simple assault or wounding case, he doubted whether the students would be convicted on this count.

Luk also suspected the police force or the Department of Justice of trying to test this charge in the court. If the charge is proven to be valid, they will use it on other cases in the future, he said

