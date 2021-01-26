India has imposed a permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps, including video-sharing app TikTok, Baidu, Tencent’s WeChat, and Alibaba’s UC Browser, the Times of India reported on Monday.

The latest ban was part of the government’s action against a total of 267 Chinese apps since June last year.

The ministry of electronics and information technology had reportedly given the apps a chance to respond to queries about data collection, data processing methods and areas related to data security and privacy. But it was understood that the ministry was dissatisfied with the explanation provided by these companies.

Other banned apps include Weibo and Xiaomi’s Mi Community.

In view of the escalating tension between the two countries, the Indian authorities have been limiting the influence of Chinese apps over allegations of misusing data of Indian citizens and businesses and engaging in anti-India activities.

Over the past seven months, India has also stepped up pressure on Chinese technology companies following the clashes between Chinese troops and Indian soldiers at Himalayan border.

Jin Rong, a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in India, slammed the Indian government for using national security as an excuse to prohibit Chinese apps.

Rong called on India to have a dialogue with China, so as to ensure a mutually beneficial environment for all market players in both countries.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play