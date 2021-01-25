An employee of a publicly funded office for lawyers has been “severely condemned” for a lack of political sensitivity after he displayed protest posters on the premises, which drew attacks from the pro-Beijing camp.

The employee of the Duty Lawyer Scheme put up posters from Hong Kong’s 2019 public protest movement, in the scheme’s office at the Shatin Magistrates Court in December last year. This was sharply criticized by netizens on the pro-Beijing Facebook group Save HK. That caught the attention of pro-Beijing lawmakers, who approached the legal department for an explanation as well as punishment for the employee.

The Duty Lawyer Scheme responded on Monday, saying that the employee had already been warned about the incident. It said the scheme’s executive committee decided after a meeting that the employee was insensitive rather than politically motivated, but they “severely condemned” his action.

The employee explained that the posters and items were displayed because of their creativity and artistic values, rather than to advocate any political stance such as Hong Kong independence, according to the executive committee.

The committee unanimously agreed not to take further action, but stressed that it had instructed supervisors to inspect the office twice a day. All the posters were removed immediately after the complaints were received, it said.

The Duty Lawyer Scheme provides legal representation for eligible defendants appearing in some of Hong Kong’s courts, where it has liaison offices.

The scheme is not under the legal department, but the department’s rules ban users of court buildings from publicizing political stances on the premises, in order to preserve the image of judicial independence, according to the department.

