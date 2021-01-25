Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed to a 31-month high as tech giant Tencent Holdings, the world’s sixth-largest corporation, soared to a record on Monday, marking the best start to a year since 1985.

As mainland traders continued to flood the southern market with cash, the index closed at 30,159 points on Monday, up 2.4%. The gauge has been supported throughout the week, especially after Alibaba’s co-founder Jack Ma resurfaced last Wednesday.

Ma had been out of public view since October last year. His Wednesday reappearance on a livestream sparked the e-commerce company’s biggest rally since last July.

On Monday, Tencent, a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, surged 10.9% to HK$766.50 (US%98.9), driving other shares to new highs, including the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, Shenzhou International, and Meituan.

The jump in Tencent’s stock also stimulated a shape surge in its option price, with subscription warrants expiring on Jan. 28 skyrocketing 1,183 times on Monday. Meanwhile, leading banks raised their target prices for Tencent, with Citigroup’s climbing to HK$876 from HK$734.

Investors should pay attention to the performance of some of the leading U.S. tech companies before increasing their shareholding in Tencent, warned Lam Ka-kei, investment strategy director of Grand View Assets Management: “If they perform well, it will support the continuing rise in Tencent’s stock price because the market is optimistic about technology stocks.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play