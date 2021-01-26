Chief Executive Carrie Lam hoped the new U.S. government led by Joe Biden could have a fair view of Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong.

Speaking at a video conference at the “Hong Kong Forum on U.S.-China relations” on Tuesday, the city’s leader reiterated that she would not be intimidated by sanctions, adding that her administration would continue to protect national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity “steadfastly, dutifully and lawfully.”

Lam was among those targeted after the Trump administration slapped sanctions on a string of senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials since Beijing imposed a new national security law on the territory on June 30 last year.

As Washington has frozen the U.S. assets of the officials and criminalized any U.S.-related financial transactions, Lam once told the public that she kept “piles of cash” at home because she has no bank account to use.

Lam called the U.S. sanctions on the Hong Kong government, businesses and individuals under the former president’s Executive Order and the bipartisan Hong Kong Autonomy Act “totally unjustified.”

“It is the legitimate right and duty of every state to safeguard its national security,” said Lam, adding that Hong Kong as a special administrative region of China had to enact the city’s version of the national security law because of the social unrest in 2019.

Lam also repeated her previous remarks, saying stability had been restored with no more street violence after the implementation of the new legislation, which is important for business activities in the city.

Meanwhile, pro-independence activist Honcques Laus, who is currently seeking asylum in the U.K. and wanted by Hong Kong authorities under the national security law, said he had sent a letter to Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union, appealing to the E.U. to impose sanctions on “tyrants in Hong Kong and China” to protect human rights.

