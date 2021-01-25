Two of the 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters arrested at sea last year while attempting to flee to Taiwan have finally been allowed to meet members of their families after almost five months of detention in mainland China.

Family members had been barred from visiting the group, with mainland law enforcement citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of relatives waiting for permission to visit the prisoners, two completed quarantine on Monday and were allowed to see their children in a holding center in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. They were family of Li Tsz-yin, 31, and Kwok Tsz-lun, 19, who were both sentenced to seven months in jail in December.

Ten of the activists were convicted in December of unlawful boundary-crossing and sentenced to jail terms ranging between seven months and three years.

All 12 protesters face charges in Hong Kong connected with anti-government protests in 2019, including arson, rioting, assaulting police officers and possession of offensive weapons. One member, Andy Li, was under police investigation on suspicion of violating the national security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing last June.

The family members told media on Monday after their visit that their children were in good spirits and that they planned a second visit before returning to Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, the law society in China’s southwestern Sichuan province handed down a decree on Monday revoking Lu Siwei’s membership and forbidding him from practising law in mainland China, adding to an earlier revocation of his license by the legal authorities.

Lu was among the attorneys hired by family members of the 12 activists but barred from aiding the group by authorities. Kiu Ying-yu, represented by Lu, was handed a two-year sentence after being found guilty of helping organize the flight from Hong Kong to Taiwan.

Lu, 47, was later accused by the Sichuan legal authorities of “seriously damage the image of the country’s legal industry” and on Jan. 13 had his practicing certificate revoked in a hearing held at the Qingyang Provincial Judicial Department in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan.

