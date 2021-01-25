Shop owners and medical experts are criticizing the government’s 48-hour “Wuhan-style” lockdown in Hong Kong’s Jordan district, saying the move was an inefficient way to contain the coronavirus and caused irrevocable losses to businesses.

Vendors of perishables and food were devastated, when they returned to their shops, to find piles of rotten vegetables, fruit and flowers. They denounced the government for not giving them advance notice of the lockdown plan so that they could clear out stock and minimize losses.

Some vendors said they were only told to close their stores at 8 p.m. on Friday night. Perishables left in the store went unattended, and were spoiled. A restaurant owner said his freshly made food had gone bad by the time he returned to his shop on Monday, and it had to be thrown away.

Vendors were also angry that the government told business owners not to fire employees or cut their wages, but it refused to provide any compensation. “[The government] only watches us die,” said one shop owner, who had little hope for a quick recovery of his business.

A Mr. Law, the owner of a fast-food restaurant in Shanghai Street, said he might have to take out a loan to pay his employees because the lockdown cost him so much money.

He was angry that government officials showed no empathy towards people’s hardship. “They will be celebrating Chinese New Year but it will be a funeral for us,” he said.

During the 48-hour lockdown over the weekend, the government mobilized 3,000 officers and tested 7,000 residents in the district, finding 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

But at least one medical professional believes the lockdown was ineffective. “The cost efficiency of this operation is very low, and it will not have a big impact on the entire city,” said Dr. Leung Chi-chiu, a specialist in respiratory medicine.

Since the pandemic has spread across the city rather than being confined in a few districts, the problem cannot be solved by locking down individual districts for a couple of days, he added.

“If we cannot cover the high-risk areas across the city and conduct virus tests at much lower cost, there is no way we can contain the pandemic in any short period of time,” he added.

