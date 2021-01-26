A close ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping has been appointed to head a disciplinary unit that monitors the work of China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, according to an updated list of officials.

Shi Kehui, 59, now represents the State Council’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection at the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, HKMAO’s website shows.

Shi previously headed the Commission for Discipline Inspection of Guangdong, and is seen as a close ally of Xi, alongside HKMAO director Xia Baolong. The impression stemmed from Shi’s promotion in Zhejiang when Xi was the province’s governor and party secretary from 2002 to 2007. Shi had also worked under Xia in Zhejiang before.

The new appointment is seen as Beijing’s attempt to reform state organizations based outside of mainland China. When Xia replaced Zhang Xiaoming last year, it was seen as a sign of Beijing tightening its grip on the former British colony after months of social unrest.

