The newly-elected head of Hong Kong’s professional group of barristers has been targeted by pro-Beijing newspapers after he suggested that the national security law should be amended.

Hong Kong Bar Association chair Paul Harris said he would work toward “getting the government to agree to some modifications to that national security law that will enable extradition arrangements to be reinstated,” as a number of countries have suspended extradition agreements with Hong Kong.

Harris also said he was concerned about provisions in the national security law that appeared to put some officials “above the law.”

Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece the People’s Daily condemned Harris in an editorial on Tuesday, saying that he had “lost the basic professionalism and rationality of a legal practitioner.”

“Shortly after being elected, Harris distorted and smeared the Hong Kong national security law … his ridiculous remarks have been harshly criticized by many in the legal and political sector,” People’s Daily said.

Harris had “not learnt his proper place” and the Bar Association had disappointed the Hong Kong public once again, the newspaper added.

Local Beijing-backed newspaper Ta Kung Pao also published three articles attacking Harris, citing an interview where he said the authority of China’s top legislature to interpret Hong Kong’s Basic Law was a “serious weakness” for the city’s rule of law.

“[Harris] clearly intended to overthrow the Basic Law and mislead the public, and was extremely unprofessional and irresponsible,” Ta Kung Pao said on Tuesday. “He blatantly challenged the constitutional order established by the Basic Law and the central government’s jurisdiction.”

Wen Wei Po, another local pro-Beijing newspaper, said Harris “distorted and smeared the national security law and its related organizations, and interpreted the law through a biased political lens.”

Civic Party chairperson Alan Leong, who is also a practicing barrister, told Apple Daily that Harris was expressing sentiments commonly felt by Hong Kong lawyers.

Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” constitutional framework can only function when China’s top legislature exercises self-control, Leong said, and the recent articles by pro-Beijing media were advocating for the opposite.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play