Hong Kong McDonald’s became the latest victim in the global shipping crisis, as the company says its hash browns – a staple of its breakfast offerings – are in short supply.

Imported from the United States, McDonald’s hash browns have been affected by irregular shipping schedules, the company said on Monday.

Shipping costs have soared because of a critical shortage of empty shipping containers in Asia, which has caused delays for goods shipments from Asia, especially China.

Brian Wu, chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics, said shipping container prices have only risen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the middleman, we have great difficulty finding containers for our clients. Shipping companies are charging three to five times the normal price … the situation is especially bad for Europe,” Wu said.

Shipping companies are partly to blame, since some of them might have intentionally throttled supply to drive up prices, he added.

COSCO Shipping Holdings has reported a 10.4% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same period the year before, even though its cargo throughput dropped by 0.92%.

The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index, which reflects freight prices for container transport from China’s main ports, climbed to 2,868 on Monday from 818 last April.

The shares of shipping companies have benefited from the supply squeeze, with Orient Overseas (International) and COSCO Shipping Development both doubling their stock prices since last January.

Many importers in the United Kingdom have seen a spike in freight costs, the BBC reported. The founder of a lighting start-up told the broadcaster that she was paying £1,600 (US$2,190) per container in November, but the latest quote was more than £10,000 – a sixfold increase.

As for McDonald’s in Hong Kong, the company previously reported that it had run out of peanut crumbs for sundaes, which was also attributed to shipping problems. It said customers can swap hash browns for corn cups at no additional cost.

