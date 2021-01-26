A Hong Kong student shot by police during a protest more than a year ago says he still suffers the long-term effects of his injuries, which claimed his kidney and half his liver.

Chow Pak-kwan was shot by a police officer with a live round during a protest on Nov. 11, 2019, and had one of his kidneys and half of his liver removed.

Even after more than a year, he still suffers from insomnia, severe physical pain, vomiting and difficulties walking, Chow said on social media on Monday.

“In some severe cases, I have to go to the hospital for analgesic injections, because the wounds keep aching and painkillers just can’t help,” he said. “I’m unable to concentrate for an extended period of time, or I will get burned out quickly. Plus, I keep having nightmares about what happened in November over the past three weeks.”

The 21-year-old was last year charged with attempting to steal a police revolver and escape from custody. His next hearing is scheduled for March 23.

