At least six Hong Kong activists have come under police questioning about their financial transactions after the force obtained their bank records without consent, according to news reports.

Hong Kong police had doubled their requests for bank customers’ financial records over the past six months or so, an executive at a major Hong Kong retail bank told Reuters. Some of the institutions involved were HSBC, Hang Seng Bank, Citibank and Standard Chartered.

Activist Owen Chow said that, during his arrest early this month, police demanded that he turn over the mobile phone which used the number registered with his Hang Seng Bank account. That phone number had never been publicized, so the police likely learned about its existence by checking his bank records, Chow told Apple Daily.

Chow was among 55 people arrested for “subversion” after they took part in a primary held by the pro-democracy camp ahead of a now-delayed Legislative Council race last year.

Officers from the police’s Crime Unit interrogated him about the funds he raised to participate in the primary, asking him to explain where the money came from and how it was spent, Chow said.

He believed that all the primary candidates who had raised money through crowdfunding would likely be subjected to the same scrutiny, which he criticized as an invasion of privacy.

The bank failed to explain why it disclosed his financial records to the police, Chow said. It would be hard to seek redress as banks in Hong Kong had no choice but to comply with the law, he added.

Police had obtained Chow’s financial records from Citibank, Hang Seng Bank and the HSBC phone payment app PayMe, and confiscated debit and credit cards issued by Citibank and Hang Seng Bank, he told Reuters earlier.

Another activist, Ventus Lau, said that police showed him bank statements from his Hang Seng Bank account and questioned him on a “few dozen” transactions related to his pre-primary crowdfunding efforts.

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong Monetary Authority told Reuters that “financial institutions are expected to cooperate with [law enforcement agencies] on investigations and law enforcement actions.”

