Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has again dismissed a proposal from her predecessor, Leung Chun-ying, to choose the city’s next leader through consultation, a more opaque process than holding an election.

Lam on Tuesday issued a verbal rebuttal by suggesting that Leung’s idea was not in line with the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, in particular its Annex One, which outlined the methods for picking the chief executive.

Annex One states that the Hong Kong leader shall be elected by a 1,200-strong committee through votes.

“If the chief executive is to be selected through consultation, it seems there needs to be some rules. That will require some amendments to Annex One,” said Lam, who was formerly the No. 2 official when Leung was head of the government.

Regardless of the method of selection, the individual still had to be appointed by the central government in Beijing, she told reporters.

On Jan. 18, Leung floated the possibility of picking the person for the city’s top office via consultation rather than an election by the 1,200-strong panel. Lam rejected the idea, but Leung at the weekend doubled down on his argument, drawing Lam’s latest response.

The proposal came amid reports that Beijing was mulling steps to eliminate pro-democracy figures from Hong Kong’s politics.

Ta Kung Pao, a Hong Kong newspaper controlled by Beijing’s liaison office in the special administrative region, on Tuesday threw its support behind Leung’s proposal. It said in a commentary that picking the chief executive via consultation was in line with both the Basic Law and the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a 1984 agreement about Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China in 1997.

Hong Kong should “invoke sleeping clauses” in the Basic Law about using consultations to select its leader, to avoid members of the election committee choosing as the next chief executive a politician who had the tendency to support Hong Kong independence, the newspaper said.

The city should also “bid farewell to Western values” and embark on its own path, it said.

Meanwhile, Lam on Tuesday also took questions about elected district councilors, most of whom were pro-democracy. She declined to give details of penalties they would get for breaching a pledge of loyalty, now under proposal, to the government and the Basic Law, saying only that offenders would face legal consequences.

Beijing-loyal district councilors on Monday issued an open letter urging the government to list penalties for such breaches and to add a retrospective clause in its proposed legislation.

