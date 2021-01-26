The chief executive of HSBC Holdings on Tuesday appeared before lawmakers in London to answer questions regarding the bank’s recent abrupt action to freeze the accounts of Hong Kong activists.

HSBC chief Noel Quinn faced the United Kingdom House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee to address the bank’s account suspensions involving former pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui and his family in early December. The action was undertaken soon after Hui, 38, declared the start of his self-imposed exile in Britain.

Quinn reaffirmed to the British lawmakers that the London-based global bank had not handed any personal information of its clients to mainland Chinese authorities.

He declined to comment on individual customers, but said the bank had never frozen any account on which it was not legally required to take action in Hong Kong.

“We did not take the decision at the policy level to freeze the bank accounts of Hong Kong activists,” he said. “If it is a properly executed law enforcement instruction … any bank — not just us — is officially obliged to comply with those requests. And if we do not, we ourselves would be committing a criminal offense.”

Attending the virtual parliamentary hearing with Quinn was the bank’s chief compliance officer, Colin Bell.

Hui is under prosecution for nine charges in Hong Kong, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice. He is wanted by the Hong Kong police for absconding while on bail.

Ahead of the U.K. hearing, Hui noticed on social media that the session would discuss “HSBC’s freezing of my bank accounts, as well as those of other Hong Kong people, churches and organizations.” He said that a member of the committee had asked him to go into the specifics of his case to help other members understand his situation better.

Earlier this month, Quinn explained to Hui via email that the bank had ceased the operation of the latter’s bank and credit card accounts upon an order from Hong Kong police. The HSBC chief said that it “had no choice” but to comply with the law “in every jurisdiction in which we operate.”

Bell reiterated the HSBC stance at the hearing. “The committee would appreciate that police in most jurisdictions have long been able to request customer information from banks as part of the criminal investigation,” he said.

“That could be to freeze an account or could be a search warrant … We are compelled to comply. And that’s the case for all jurisdictions [in] which we operate. That includes Hong Kong.”

HSBC drew criticism in summer last year after its top executive in Asia issued a statement supporting the national security law in Hong Kong, which empowered local authorities to stymie opposition and pro-democracy forces that were once tolerated in the former British colony.

Beijing’s passage of the law that summer resulted in the arrest of dozens of people in Hong Kong, including Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai. Some are being prosecuted.

The HSBC statement coincided with its increasing dependence on the mainland Chinese market in the light of weakening performance in Europe and America. HSBC in Hong Kong employs about 30,000 of the bank’s worldwide staff strength of 235,000, and generates more than half of its global profits.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play