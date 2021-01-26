Hong Kong-based travel platform Klook has violated Taiwanese laws by receiving money from a grandson of mainland China’s former president Jiang Zemin and other senior Chinese officials, concern groups in Taiwan say.

The activities booking operator established Klook Taiwan in 2016, and since then, it had been using technologies and resources provided by its sister company in Shenzhen, Taiwan Citizen Front secretary-general Chiang Min-Yen told reporters on Tuesday.

Chiang said the Shenzhen branch was wholly owned by a Beijing company that was financially backed by senior Communist Party members. He said that the investors included Boyu Capital, controlled by Jiang Zemin’s grandson Jiang Zhicheng; and Sequoia Capital China, run by entrepreneur Neil Shen, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The Shenzhen office housed Klook’s information technology department, exposing the personal data, credit card details and movements of customers in Taiwan to security risks, said Lai Chung-chiang, the convener of the Economic Democracy Union.

Mainland China required Klook to provide such information to authorities under the country’s national security and criminal laws, and the national security law imposed by Beijing in Hong Kong, Lai said.

The two groups have reported the case to Taiwan’s commerce authorities for possible breach of laws on mainland-funded businesses. They urged regulators to penalize Klook and order it to give up the mainland capital.

In response, Klook Taiwan’s head of marketing Sam Lin said the company was headquartered in Hong Kong rather than mainland China, and its investors were internationally renowned investment companies. Its funds came chiefly from the United States and Japan, he said.

Customer data was protected by local privacy regulations, Lin said, and Klook’s server for storing such data was located in Singapore.

Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau said companies would be penalized for failing to protect travelers’ personal particulars in accordance with the law.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play