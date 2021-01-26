The Chinese government will “help defend the legal rights” of Luxshare Precision, an Apple Inc. supplier that is accused in the United States of infringing intellectual property rights.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Tuesday that the country “opposes misuse of power and bullying acts which aim to block normal commercial competition.”

Luxshare, based in Guangdong province, is facing a Section 337 investigation filed by Amphenol Corp in the U.S. for alleged infringement of the latter’s patents for connector cables. Under Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, the U.S. International Trade Commission determines whether there is unfair competition in the import of products into, or their sale in, the country.

In Beijing, ministry spokesperson Huang Libin said that it would guide Luxshare in its actions regarding the investigation and “help defend its legal rights.” China was “adamant about protecting intellectual property rights,” Huang added.

The ministry also named and shamed 157 smartphone apps that illegally collected personal information or required users to grant too many permissions. Those apps included the popular Mango TV and Tencent Comics. Their developers were required to correct the problems before Friday or risk removal of the apps.

