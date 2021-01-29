The three-storey studio of Chinese human rights artist Wang Peng has been demolished on short notice by Beijing authorities, who called it an illegal structure.

All the windows on the first and second floors of the workshop were broken on Friday morning, while police officers blocked passers-by from going near the building. Wang said he was only notified of the demolition on Monday, by Beijing’s Pinggu District office.

Wang is known for his work commenting on controversial issues, such as the forced abortions involved in China’s one-child policy. His workshop has a gross area of 1,000 square meters (10,764 square feet) and was completed in 2016 at a cost of two million yuan (US$310,318).

Since 2018, Wang had heard from indirect sources that the local government wanted to demolish his studio, although the land lease was not due to expire until 2028.

Wang tried to defy the demolition by staying inside the studio a day before it took place. He protested the demolition on Twitter, saying that he has nowhere to go and is endangered by the COVID-19 and cold winter weather just ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

Activist Wang Lihong compared Wang Peng’s gestures of protest with the tank man in 1989, who used his body to block a line of tanks during the Tiananmen massacre on June 4 that year.

Human rights lawyer Wang Yu urged the public to be concerned about Wang Peng’s case and other violations of the right to property.

Wang Peng has often been the target of suppression. In March 2019, his ancestral house – also in Beijing’s Pinggu District – was forcefully demolished by the local government without any prior notice or consultation.

