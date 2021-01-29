Hong Kong plans to stamp out the use of anonymous cellphone use, with the government insisting that the move is part of a global trend to combat crime associated with unregistered SIM cards and not related to the ongoing public security clampdown in the city.

Under the proposal, anyone buying a SIM card must give their Chinese and English names, copies of their ID card or other identification documents, and their date of birth. Public consultation on the changes runs from Saturday until Feb. 28, the city’s commerce chief, Edward Yau, told a press briefing.

The changes target criminals who use the anonymous nature of SIM cards to commit serious crimes, and was in line with similar reforms introduced by 155 countries and regions around the world, Yau said.

Offenders will be subject to fines up to HK$1 million (US$129,000), while those providing false information face up to 14 years in jail.

Each user, including company and enterprise users, can only register a maximum of three SIM cards with each telecommunications service provider, while those under 16 must register with a parent or a guardian.

Mainland Chinese authorities in 2010 introduced the real-name system for phone numbers circulating in the country, and in 2017 disabled all the unregistered numbers.

