Debt-laden HNA Group, once a darling of China’s aggressive foray into overseas acquisitions, now finds itself dragged into court bankruptcy and restructuring procedures by one of its creditors after failing to pay debts, the company said on Friday.

The company, which owns Hainan Airlines, received a formal notice from the Hainan High People’s Court on Friday about the creditor’s application to initiate such steps, it said in a statement.

“HNA Group will comply with the court’s instructions of judicial review,” it said, pledging to follow the law, press ahead with debt settlements and maintain normal business operations.

Chen Feng, founder and chair of HNA, was ousted as head of the Communist Party committee running the company during an internal election on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg News.

He was replaced by Gu Gang, a former director and executive chairperson appointed by the mainland government.

The group made international headlines for its acquisitions of stakes in Deutsche Bank, Hilton Hotels and Resorts and other big global brands over the past decade.

In March last year, Hainan provincial authorities formed a taskforce to restructure HNA Group’s businesses and draw up risk-management plans, mainland Chinese news reports said.

