The Hong Kong government has broken its promise to release the list of designated judges for national security cases, citing confidentiality.

The chief executive selects judges for such cases under article 44 of the national security law, which was imposed by Beijing on the semi-autonomous city in late June. After the law was enacted, the Chief Executive Office had told Apple Daily that it would reveal the list of judges after they were chosen.

But in response to a new inquiry, the office told Apple Daily on Friday morning that the chief executive would normally consult the Committee for Safeguarding National Security before selecting the judges, and information relating to the work of the committee shall not be subject to disclosure under article 14 of the law.

The designated judges would form a list and their identities would be revealed when the judiciary confirmed they would handle the individual cases, it said, citing article 44.

The term of office of the designated judges shall be one year, the office said. The office refused to reveal their identities as some designated judges may not have the opportunity to handle national security cases within their term. It also cited privacy laws, doxxing of and threats against judges and their families as reasons.

When High Court judge Anderson Chow was handling the habeas corpus application in August from Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under the national security law, Apple Daily asked the chief executive if Chow was a designated judge and if it would reveal the identities of all the designated judges.

The office said at the time it had chosen the first batch of magistrates, District Court and High Court designated judges, and it would reveal the list when designated judges at all levels of court are chosen.

In October, the Department of Justice was granted an interim injunction banning anyone from releasing personal details of judges following doxxing cases.

