Education authorities on mainland China have decided to improve the masculinity of schoolboys by hiring more physical education teachers and promoting the health benefits of exercise.

The new emphasis on manliness comes amid increasingly common reports of soldiers refusing to perform military duties, and official concerns about the feminization of adolescent Chinese boys. At the same time, President Xi Jinping has repeatedly warned that the country must prepare for war.

On Jan. 24, a soldier mutilated himself in an attempt to evade military service, according to the Public Security Bureau in the southern province of Guangxi. The soldier was forced out of the army, fined 34,000 yuan (US$5,282), forbidden to go abroad or attend school for two years, and barred from joining the civil service.

Earlier, a proposal to prevent the feminization of schoolboys was presented by a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

That provoked heated discussions in the country, prompting the Ministry of Education to say it would recruit more physical education teachers and promote the education of mental and physical health in schools.

