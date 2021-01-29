Overseas Chinese dissidents, including leaders of the 1989 pro-democracy movement in Beijing, are urging international governments to help mainland activist Guo Feixiong, who is being barred from flying to the United States to visit his sick wife.

Guo launched a hunger strike at Shanghai Pudong Airport on Thursday after border control officers stopped him from leaving the country, saying the activist would be endangering national security.

Guo’s whereabouts were unclear on Friday as his mobile phone appeared to be off when Apple Daily tried to call him. On Thursday Guo said his handset battery was running out.

Guo’s wife, Zhang Qing, has recently had a major cancer operation. Zhang and her children with Guo have lived in the U.S. since 2009.

Wang Dan, a U.S.-based Chinese dissident and student leader of the 1989 demonstrations, launched an online petition on Friday urging Western governments to use diplomatic means to help Guo embark on his trip.

On his Facebook page, Wang wrote that the Chinese Communist Party has no basis in law for barring Guo from traveling, and was violating his human rights.

Another leader of the 1989 protests, Wu’erkaixi, who is now based in Taiwan, showed his support for Guo by staging a rally outside Taipei’s Legislative Yuan. He was joined by legislator Hung Sun-han and human right activist Tseng Chien-yuan. They urged the mainland government to let Guo fly to the U.S.

Since 2019, Guo has been under close watch by public security officers and needs prior approval to travel abroad. He had obtained permission to visit the U.S. from public security authorities in Guangdong, where he is based.

Guo took part in the 1989 protests that led to the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown. He has been among the most active voices of dissent in southern China, taking part in multiple campaigns including an anti-censorship protest outside the offices of the Southern Weekly newspaper in 2013. For that protest he was sentenced to six years in jail, for “gathering crowds to disturb social order”, in 2015.

After his release from jail, Guo gave media interviews in 2019 in which he called for President Xi Jinping to introduce democratic reforms in China.

