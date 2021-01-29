Beijing’s move to stop recognising Hongkongers’ BN(O) passports may only be the first of many obstructions to clamp down on those planning to leave the city under a U.K. “lifeboat” scheme, activists fear.

British officials announced on Friday that the so-called 5+1 immigration route for Hongkongers with BN(O) status would come into place on Sunday. Beijing immediately retaliated by vowing to stop recognising BN(O) passports on the same day.

This means Hongkongers will no longer be able to use their BN(O) passports for immigration clearance in Hong Kong or as proof of identity.

Although local residents currently only have to present their Hong Kong identity card at immigration counters at the airport departure hall, industry insiders say travelers may soon be banned from using the BN(O) to buy flight tickets, and visas attached to the passport may be void.

These may only be a slight nuisance, since travelers can still use their SAR passports to travel, but some activists are concerned that authorities may resort to other means of stopping those who want to migrate to the U.K.

Activist Simon Cheng said the ban is probably only the first of many restrictions against those who are planning to take up the BN(O) immigration pathway.

He fears that further restrictions may be imposed on those leaving the city for good, such as delays in issuing Good Citizen Letters or health certificates.

The 5+1 route creates a special BN(O) visa allowing eligible Hongkongers to live, study or work in the U.K. for five years before obtaining citizenship in the sixth year.

It has been vehemently criticised by Beijing as breaking an arrangement between London and Beijing before Hong Kong’s handover, which states that the BN(O) should only be a travel document.

Many Hongkongers hold more than one passport, including the BN(O) and the SAR (Special Administrative Region) passports issued to residents by local authorities.

