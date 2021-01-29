Frenetic global stock trading in recent weeks has not only endangered certain Wall Street hedge funds, but has also caused serious losses for individual Hong Kong investors, according to discussions on local social media platforms.

Known as the GameStop phenomenon, after an American video game retailer, the global surge in trading is an effort by individual investors to punish Wall Street short sellers.

Short sellers profit by pushing down the price of certain lackluster stocks, but the recent spike in heavily shorted global shares has generated punishing losses for them.

The campaign has caused unprecedented fluctuations in several of the stocks involved, including GameStop, which has soared by multiple times over the past few weeks. Two well-known short-selling hedge funds, Melvin Capital and Citron, have had to concede defeat and get out of their short positions at a loss.

The individual retail investors have organized this buying frenzy using social media platforms like Reddit, driving up share prices against the short sellers’ interests.

The movement has triggered a response from U.S. authorities: some financial institutions have restricted trading in GameStop and other stocks, causing their prices to plummet earlier this week. But later some restrictions were lifted, prompting their shares to rise massively again.

These market swings have caused significant losses for some individual investors who had hoped to cash in on the trend. The huge price fluctuations have been especially devastating for investors using borrowed money, buying on margin.

One Hong Kong netizen posted a snapshot of his short-call investment in AMC, another stock being targeted in the recent frenzy. The accompanying picture of his trading account showed a loss of HK$470,000 (US$60,619).

Another netzen claimed that if he had not closed out his positions at GameStop he would have lost HK$14.6 million.

Analysts are warning that the massive price fluctuations reflect the disappearance of rationality from the market. “When it is so crazy, be prepared mentally to win or lose a big deal,” an unnamed securities broker told Apple Daily.

