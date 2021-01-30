A senior official of social welfare in the Hong Kong government died at the age of 59 on Saturday after falling into a coma in his office earlier this month.

Lam Ka-tai, deputy director of social welfare (services), was on Jan. 20 found unconscious at the Social Welfare Department’s headquarters in Wan Chai. He was sent to the nearby Ruttonjee Hospital and later transferred to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital.

Doctors suspected he had a stroke in his brain stem. They cleared some of the blood clots in an operation, but his condition deteriorated and he died on Saturday morning.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and several top government officials expressed sorrow over his death.

“I worked with Ka-tai while I was the director of social welfare from 2000 to 2003,” the chief executive said. “I was deeply impressed by his enthusiasm for work, his care for senior citizens and disadvantaged groups, and his upholding of the profession of social workers.

“Modest and dedicated, he was willing to listen and resolved problems proactively, earning him the respect of the social welfare sector and the love of colleagues of the department.”

Former legislators Peter Cheung and Shiu Ka-chun both praised the man for his willingness to listen to opposite views and his fellow social workers. Lam Ka-tai would always offer assistance whenever possible, they said.

Another former lawmaker, Fernando Cheung, described the deputy director as responsible and responsive. Lam once replied to a Whatsapp message sent by Cheung at 11 p.m., he recalled.

It is understood that Lam was planning to retire after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play