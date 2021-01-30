Repeated efforts by Australian officials to hold out an olive branch to China over trade tensions have been snubbed, with their counterparts in Beijing declining to return calls.

China raised tariffs and implemented bans and other trade measures against Australian goods as relations between the nations soured over political issues.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said he wanted to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume ties, but stressed that he would not do so if China demanded compromises that he did not think any Australian would agree to.

Officials including trade minister Dan Tehan, who took office last month, had reportedly tried to start talks again. Tehan confirmed that he had written to his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao but had received no reply. Some other federal officials also called Chinese ministers but none returned calls.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has signed an upgraded free-trade agreement with China. Trade minister Damien O’Connor said Australia should show respect and “a little more diplomacy” toward China. The remarks sparked anger in Australia, and O’Connor called Tehan saying that he was not speaking for Australia. Dehan said he respected O’Connor’s remarks.

Chinese state tabloid Global Times described Australia and New Zealand’s relations with China as “fire and ice,” and that the upgraded free-trade agreement signed by New Zealand has alarmed Australia.

Click here for Chinese version

