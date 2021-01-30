Nabela Qoser, the journalist for public broadcaster RTHK who is at the center of an ongoing controversy over editorial independence, has signed a 120-day temporary extension of her contract while an internal probe into her conduct continues.

The reporter had originally been on a three-year probation as a civil servant, but this was extended for 120 days during the ongoing inquiry into her work as a journalist. As the extension was drawing to a close at the end of this month, Qoser was offered a take-it-or-leave-it 120-day temporary contract while the inquiry drags on.

She was given just seven days to consider both offers.

The original deadline was on Thursday, but was postponed to noon on Saturday.

Qoser challenged the extension at a meeting, accusing management of forcing her to make a choice over whether to stay or leave for a second time, a source told Apple Daily. Qoser eventually accepted the contract, the source said.

A probe into complaints against Qoser was also reopened. Whether Qoser could be appointed as a full-time civil servant would depend on the result of the investigation. Qoser had earned a reputation as a tough — some said biased — inquisitor of government officials during the 2019 protests in Hong Kong.

The contract gratuity for Qoser after the end of her first contract was being withheld by the management, according to the RTHK Programme Staff Union, who said it was unreasonable. Qoser should receive the gratuity as her work assessment report showed her performance was excellent, the union said. It would discuss the matter with RTHK’s head on Monday.

The union also accused management of a two-month delay before it informed Qoser about the nature of the probe, which harmed her rights. Complaints related to news programs should not be a reason for withholding the contract gratuity under existing guidelines, it added.

RTHK Deputy Director of Broadcasting Eugene Fung had promised to submit a report of the probe earlier this month but failed to deliver, the union said. It was unfair for Qoser to only have seven days to consider the new contract under the circumstances, it added.

On Thursday, more than 100 RTHK staff wore paper masks with Qoser’s face on them and protested with slogans outside the office. The RTHK declined to comment on individual cases, saying that the management including the director and deputy director had met with Qoser, who is an ethnic Pakistani, and union representatives several times, and would handle the case in accordance with the existing mechanism and procedures.

Equality NGO Hong Kong Unison said it has noticed discriminatory remarks and attacks against Qoser’s race and skin color online since 2019. The RTHK probe into Qoser was believed to be based on false accusations against her, the NGO said. It strongly condemned the false accusations and expressed deep concerns over the probe.

