The United Kingdom has said it is “disappointed but not surprised” by a Chinese decision to stop recognizing the British National (Overseas) passport to retaliate against its offer of a path to citizenship to Hongkongers.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said that BN(O) holders now had a choice to live, work and study in the U.K.

“We look forward to welcoming those who wish to settle here,” the office said.

The BN(O) visa scheme allows millions of Hongkongers to apply to stay in the U.K. for five years, with the opportunity to obtain full citizenship after six years. It was a response to China’s enactment of a national security law in Hong Kong last summer.

Ahead of applications opening on Jan. 31, Beijing said on Friday that it would stop recognising the BN(O) passport as a travel or identification document. The Hong Kong government promptly announced measures to observe the new rule.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded through his official spokesperson, saying: “We have been clear that we will not look the other way when it comes to Hong Kong people with British National (Overseas) status who now have a choice to come and live and work and study in the U.K.

“And it remains the case that BN(O)s and their families can use documentation other than BN(O) passports to travel and enter the U.K.”

A top adviser to Beijing, Lau Siu-kai, wrote in state-run newspaper Ta Kung Po that China’s countermeasure would not be much of a deterrent, and that he expected the Chinese to take follow-up action.

For instance, China could demand Hongkongers to declare if they had obtained British citizenship through the BN(O) visa scheme, and if they had, they might be stripped of their residency and other rights in Hong Kong, Lau said. His proposal was supported by former chief executive Leung Chun-ying.

Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s delegate to the top Chinese legislature, also said Hongkongers might have to declare their British citizenship and could lose Chinese citizenship as a result. But he said there was no rush to do so, and it could be done five years later.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng said in a blog post that the U.K. had no right to interfere in the affairs of Hong Kong after the city was handed over to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

If BN(O) holders obtained full British citizenship, it would violate promises made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Cheng said, citing the U.K.’s Lord Goldsmith report, published in 2008.

The joint declaration was a historical document that no longer had any practical significance, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang in June 2017. Cheng did not mention this point in her blog post.

Another Hong Kong minister, Secretary for Civil Service Patrick Nip, did not give a straight answer on Saturday when he was asked if civil servants had to give up their BN(O) passports.

