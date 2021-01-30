Hong Kong Airlines may have been asked to return an allegedly unspent portion of HK$154 million (US$19.9 million) in anti-pandemic subsidies received from the government last year, or pay a fine for breaking rules on the use of the money, Apple Daily has learned.

The carrier is said to have withheld part of the sum, which should have gone toward paying staff salaries, in breach of conditions specified under the government’s Employment Support Scheme.

In response to the allegation, Hong Kong Airlines said that it had paid all the subsidies to employees in accordance with the scheme’s requirements; however, the funds obtained were sufficient to cover only part of the salary bill from June to November.

Employers that applied for subsidies under the ESS had to undertake not to fire staffers. After the scheme ended in November, Hong Kong Airlines laid off around 250 employees.

A concern group of former staffers filed a complaint earlier this month to the ESS secretariat, claiming that the airline had not spent all the subsidies it received on paying the staff.

One representative of the concern group, known only as Kevin, said that Hong Kong Airlines had based its ESS application on the pre-pandemic average salary of flight attendants, which was HK$16,000 to HK$18,000 per month.

The airline was thus granted HK$77.1 million for June to August, and a further HK$77.2 million for September to November, on a promise that it would keep 2,940 jobs, Kevin said. Each employee should have then received a monthly HK$8,744 between June and August, and HK$8,752 a month from September to November. However, flight attendants had been paid only a monthly basic salary of HK$7,800 since February 2020, he said.

According to Kevin, the ESS secretariat checked the records of Hong Kong Airlines’ mandatory provident fund contributions and salary payments, and found that it had not followed the terms of the scheme. It needed to either return funds that had not been disbursed as salaries, or pay a fine, he said.

The secretariat did not reveal how much it was asking Hong Kong Airlines to return, nor the amount of fine it might impose, he added.

“Employees are the biggest victims,” Kevin said. He urged the government to get the carrier to give its employees the money and make public its books as the funds were ultimately from taxpayers.

When contacted by Apple Daily, the secretariat said that it would not comment on individual cases.

Hong Kong Airlines refuted the concern group’s claim. It said that the subsidies were calculated based on 50% of an employee’s monthly salary, capped at HK$9,000, meaning a staffer who earned HK$8,000 would receive HK$4,000.

The company also said that, in failing to provide the number of jobs pledged in securing the first round of the funding, it had given reasons to the authorities. The government had deducted penalties from the second round of funding, it said.

Click here for Chinese version

