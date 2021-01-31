A team of experts led by the World Health Organization on Sunday visited Huanan market, the wholesale seafood center in the Chinese city of Wuhan where COVID-19 was first detected.

The market has been fenced off and closed to the public since last January, after it was linked to four cases of the coronavirus. Guards are now stationed at the market around the clock.

The WHO-led team stayed at the market for about an hour in the afternoon, though they did not take questions from the press. Journalists were kept outside the gates.

Earlier, the medical experts visited the Baishazhou wet market — one of the largest of its kind in Wuhan — while surrounded by an entourage of Chinese officials and representatives, according to the Associated Press.

Chinese authorities did not announce the full itinerary of the team’s two weeks of field work, and journalists have been kept away from the team during their tightly controlled visit.

The WHO experts are closely monitored, and they are not allowed to speak to the media or local residents on their own initiative, a source told Voice of America. On the Chinese side, only designated individuals are permitted to speak to the foreign experts.

So far, the WHO team has visited two hospitals in China. On Saturday, the experts also visited a museum exhibition dedicated to Chinese efforts to fight COVID-19, though some observers have criticized it as Beijing’s attempt at propaganda.

WHO’s emergencies director Mike Ryan had earlier tried to manage expectations for the trip. Success was “not measured necessarily in absolutely finding a source on the first mission,” he said.

“This is a complicated business,” Ryan said. “What we need to do is gather all of the data... and come to an assessment as to how much more we know about the origins of the disease and what further studies may be needed.”

