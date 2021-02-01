Chinese authorities have launched a study of social media influencers on the mainland with a view to tighter regulation and promotion of “positive” viewpoints, cyberspace regulators said in a meeting on Friday.

The study is aimed to carry out the spirit of the important instructions made by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, said Zhuang Rongwen, head of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, during the virtual conference.

It is of “special significance” to ensure that cyberspace is “full of positive energy and high morale,” Zhuang said. The commission noted that 2021 is significant as the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

Zhuang’s order was reportedly a response to a comment Xi first made in July 2019, when he demanded that the internet remain both manageable and a source of positive messages. Xi is also the leader of the cyberspace affairs office.

In the meeting, Zhuang stressed the importance of “standardized management” at social media streaming platforms owned by individual influencers, such as WeChat, and a penalty mechanism for those accounts violating the law.

“Regardless of the nature of the platform, and regardless of the form of communication, adherence to the correct political direction, public opinion orientation, and value orientation must [be the top priority],” he said.

The cyberspace affairs office has reportedly intensified network governance in recent years. Since 2019, it has taken action against 26 social media apps for spreading “historical nihilism and obscene pornographic materials”. The apps include WeSing, developed by Tencent.

