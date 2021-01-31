Less than two weeks into his role as the new head of the Hong Kong Bar Association, Paul Harris has already rocked boats with his bold statements about the national security law and has courted criticism from Chinese authorities, but the barrister said he hoped to open up communication with Beijing on how to amend the controversial legislation.

In an interview with Apple Daily, Harris said those in power should always be constrained by the law, and no official or law enforcement officer should be allowed to operate above the law, he said.

“The rule of law has been damaged more now by the national security law, but it’s not dead,” he said. “It’s damaged, it’s not been killed. It may yet be killed in the future.”

Harris said he hoped to communicate with the Chinese central government on amending the national security law, which Beijing enacted while bypassing local legislative procedures. Since parts of the national security law conflict with the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini constitution, he also hoped to start a dialogue with the Hong Kong government to amend certain language in the legislation.

“It may be hopeless. I may be met with a complete brick wall,” he said. “But I have to try.”

The veteran barrister started practicing law in Hong Kong in 1993 and has since traveled back and forth between the city and the United Kingdom for work. A public law and human rights law specialist, Harris had worked on human rights cases in South America, Malawi and South Africa. He was also the founding chairperson of the Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor.

Harris said he worried that Hong Kong’s freedoms will not continue but condemned violent actions taken by demonstrators during the 2019 anti-extradition bill movement, especially the storming of the Legislative Council. He did, however, sympathize with protestors and said he felt the Department of Justice was being “much too aggressive” in pursuing the cases around the protests.

He hoped to speak with the Secretary of Justice on a whole range of issues and will be seeking a meeting with her soon.

As chairperson of the Bar Association, Harris said his work would involve three main parts: upholding the professional standards of barristers, pro-bono work and work to protect the rule of law.

Harris warned that the rule of law and the independence of the judicial system is crucial in Hong Kong. He expressed concerns that Beijing may try to change that, especially since various Chinese leaders had openly said that they did not like the idea of independent judges. While these leaders want judges to be under government control and carry out the government’s orders, that was not what was agreed for Hong Kong, Harris said.

“If China forces through a change of that kind, it will be the end of Hong Kong,” Harris warned.

