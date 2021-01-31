A Hong Kong university that trains secondary school liberal studies teachers plans to continue recruiting students for the new academic year, as even though the subject is a target of government plans for a wholesale revamp, it will remain a core subject for schools, said a professor who coordinates the program.

The Education University of Hong Kong had considered scrapping the program amid the proposed revamp due to ongoing political controversy surrounding the subject, but decided to keep the postgraduate diploma, said Steven Hung, an assistant professor.

Pro-Beijing politicians and the government have been pointing fingers at the teaching of liberal studies to secondary school students as a key driver of ongoing political turmoil. Since jailed dissident Joshua Wong helped found student group Scholarism to protest the 2012 national education curriculum reforms, young people steeped in liberal studies have been fronting political opposition, such as the Umbrella Movement in 2014 and the anti-extradition bill protests in 2019.

Liberal studies is an interdisciplinary subject that requires an open attitude to debate current affairs and social issues, Hung said. The subject aims to groom a student’s awareness as a member of civil society, which naturally leads to criticizing the authorities, he said. The nature of the subject inevitably makes it a target in the eyes of the authorities, he said.

The Education Bureau announced last year that liberal studies will be revamped, but Hung said it will take some time before a new curriculum can be introduced. It took three years of consultation and two years of preparation for the launch of the subject. Some parts of the curriculum will be removed, but the revamped version will not be completely new, he said.

The revised course is expected to be implemented on Form Four classes in the 2021/22 academic year, a bureau spokesperson said.

Freedom of expression and academic freedom are cornerstones of Hong Kong’s success, Hung said, and the training of liberal studies teachers will continue to cover controversial subjects such as political movements, debates concerning the city’s independence and national security law. But how deep the discussion could go will depend on how the national security law is implemented, he said.

Teachers need to be trained to guide students on their approach to controversial subjects and to approach the subject fairly, Hung said. He said the recent disqualifications of teachers accused of promoting Hong Kong independence and other political ideologies that displeased the authorities was a politically motivated targeting of teachers by officials such as education minister Kevin Yeung. The damage that Yeung has done to Hong Kong’s education sector will be remembered in history, he said.

Hung also urged teachers to hold onto their professionalism and conscience while encouraging students to seek knowledge and truth.

“Those in power fear people who have knowledge,” he said.

