Thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines have been found in several mainland Chinese provinces as officials are rolling out free jabs to about 50 million of its population ahead of mid-February.

A total of 3,000 doses of counterfeits, made of saline for cleansing wounds, were seized by public security officers in Beijing, as well as in Jiangsu and Shandong provinces during a recent crackdown, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

Criminals had been making the fake vaccines and selling them at high prices in multiple cities and provinces since September, the report said. More than 80 people were arrested during the crackdown.

In late December, mainland drug regulators approved a vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm as the country’s first jabs for general public use. Officials in early January announced plans to inoculate about 50 million people from high-risk groups, such as the elderly, ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February.

Public security authorities urged the public to report suspected fake vaccines and to receive jabs only from official channels.

China now has 16 vaccines in clinical trials, seven of which have entered the final phase three stage.

